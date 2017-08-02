Sports
August 2, 2017 12:22 pm
Updated: August 2, 2017 12:28 pm

CFL limits coaches to 1 video review challenge

By Staff The Canadian Press

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie tosses a football as he speaks during a press conference in Toronto, Wednesday July 5, 2017.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press
A A

CFL coaches will be limited to one video review challenge per game under a rule change implemented today by the league.

The CFL announced the rule change in a release, saying it was approved by the league Tuesday night and is effective immediately.

Each team previously had two challenges per game, and a third was earned if a coach was successful with the first two challenges.

Coaches will still need to have a timeout to initiate a challenge, and if their challenge is not successful, they will still lose a timeout.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in the release that video review in its former state had become an “artificial impediment” to the fan enjoyment.
Report an error
CFL
Football
Regina Sports
Rule change
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News