CFL limits coaches to 1 video review challenge

CFL coaches will be limited to one video review challenge per game under a rule change implemented today by the league.
The CFL announced the rule change in a release, saying it was approved by the league Tuesday night and is effective immediately.
Each team previously had two challenges per game, and a third was earned if a coach was successful with the first two challenges.
Coaches will still need to have a timeout to initiate a challenge, and if their challenge is not successful, they will still lose a timeout.
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in the release that video review in its former state had become an “artificial impediment” to the fan enjoyment.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.