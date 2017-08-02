COMMENTARY: Practice brawl may be the tonic the Ticats need

It may be just what the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats needed. A brawl.

As first reported by Drew Edwards of the Hamilton Spectator, a serious scrap erupted as the Ticats’ practiced at a Calgary high school on Tuesday in advance of their game against the unbeaten Eskimos this Friday night in Edmonton.

#Ticats just had a big scrap in practice. And I mean big. Several players involved. #CFL pic.twitter.com/16PA8VDcTQ — Drew Edwards (@scratchingpost) August 1, 2017

Afterwards, head coach Kent Austin and a couple of the players who were involved in the fisticuffs — offensive lineman Ryan Bomben and defensive tackle Davon Coleman — downplayed the battle royale.

I wouldn’t expect them to say anything different.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Kent Austin’s future as Ticats head coach now in question

Some of you might be thinking, if the 0-5 Ticats are fighting each other at practice they must be on the brink of imploding.

It’s a valid thought, but a misguided one.

While fights at practice are extremely rare in the midst of the regular season they do occur from time to time during training camp when tensions rise and tempers flare.

READ MORE: Ticats suffer embarrassing 60-1 loss against Stampeders

Coming off an embarrassing 60-1 loss in Calgary last weekend, there’s no doubt in my mind that the Ticats are wound up too tight.

Just like Ticats fans did on last Saturday’s The 5th Quarter on CHML, the players have had a chance to vent and let off some steam.

Now let’s hope they show the same spirit against the Eskimos.