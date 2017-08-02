Roof fire at west Edmonton’s Kim Hung School wasn’t criminal: Police

Edmonton police have determined a roof fire at school under construction in the west end was not a criminal act.

The fire happened on Saturday, May 6 at Kim Hung School at 62 Avenue and Winterburn Road.

Earlier this year, sources told Global News the fire began when a membrane on the roof heated up and then ignited other materials. Someone driving by noticed flames and smoke coming from the roof of the school and called 911.

Edmonton Fire Rescue handed the investigation over to police, who determined the fire was not deliberately set. The damage was contained to the roof above the mechanical room, gym and library.

The school in the Granville neighbourhood will open to approximately 900 students in January 2018 as planned.

It was originally set to open this fall, however, earlier this year Edmonton Public Schools said both Kim Hung School and Shauna May Seneca School were experiencing construction delays, so students wouldn’t move in until after the Christmas break.

Students who register at Kim Hung School for 2017-2018 will attend the nearby Michael Phair School until the winter break.

A damage estimate from the fire has not been released.

