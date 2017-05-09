Fire at west Edmonton school caused by heating protective layer on roof

A fire at a school under construction in west Edmonton was caused by a membrane on the roof heating up and then igniting other materials, sources told Global News.

Fire crews were called to Kim Hung School at 62 Avenue and Winterburn Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Someone driving by noticed flames and smoke coming from the roof top of the school and called 911.

Investigators determined the fire originated on the southwest corner of the roof, over the mechanical room, according to sources.

The fire was caused by “the application of heating a membrane which is applied to a roof top for protection from the outside elements.”

Plywood heated up to a point of smouldering.

“At some point through the night, combustible materials ignited.”

The damage was contained to the roof above the mechanical room, gym and library.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate has not been released.

The facility being built is a new public school (kindergarten to Grade 9) in Granville.

According to Edmonton Public Schools, students who register at Kim Hung School for 2017-2018 will attend the nearby Michael Phair School until the winter break because of construction delays. On Jan. 8, 2018, students and staff will move together to their permanent location at Kim Hung School.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News