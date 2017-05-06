Crews battle fire at Edmonton school still under construction

Firefighters responded to an early morning blaze at a school being built in west Edmonton Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the fire department said crews were called to Kim Hung School at 62 Avenue and Winterburn Road shortly after 4:30 a.m.

They said nearby propane tanks had to be moved and it took about an hour to put out the blaze.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

No injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause is now underway.

The facility being built is a new public school (Kindergarten to Grade 9) in Granville.

A fire spokesperson did not say how extensive the damage was or if the fire would delay the opening of the school.

According to Edmonton Public Schools, students who register at Kim Hung School for 2017-2018 will attend the nearby Michael Phair School until the winter break because of construction delays.

On Jan. 8, 2018, students and staff will move together to their permanent location at Kim Hung School.