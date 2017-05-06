Canada
May 6, 2017 12:02 pm

Crews battle fire at Edmonton school still under construction

By Online journalist  Global News

Crews were called to a fire at Kim Hung School at 62 Avenue and Winterburn Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 6, 2017.

Dave Carels/ Global News
A A

Firefighters responded to an early morning blaze at a school being built in west Edmonton Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the fire department said crews were called to Kim Hung School at 62 Avenue and Winterburn Road shortly after 4:30 a.m.

They said nearby propane tanks had to be moved and it took about an hour to put out the blaze.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

No injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause is now underway.

The facility being built is a new public school (Kindergarten to Grade 9) in Granville.

A fire spokesperson did not say how extensive the damage was or if the fire would delay the opening of the school.

According to Edmonton Public Schools, students who register at Kim Hung School for 2017-2018 will attend the nearby Michael Phair School until the winter break because of construction delays.

On Jan. 8, 2018, students and staff will move together to their permanent location at Kim Hung School.

EdmFire3RESIZED

Crews were called to a fire at Kim Hung School at 62 Avenue and Winterburn Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 6, 2017.

Dave Carels/ Global News
EdmFire4RESIZED

Crews were called to a fire at Kim Hung School at 62 Avenue and Winterburn Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 6, 2017.

Dave Carels/ Global News
EdmFire2RESIZED

Crews were called to a fire at Kim Hung School at 62 Avenue and Winterburn Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 6, 2017.

Dave Carels/ Global News
EdmFire1RESIZED

Crews were called to a fire at Kim Hung School at 62 Avenue and Winterburn Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 6, 2017.

Dave Carels/ Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
62 Avenue
Edmonton
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Fire
Kim Hung School
School Fire
west Edmonton
Winterburn Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News