Police in Peterborough, Ont., have charged a 29-year-old man with several counts of fraud after they say victims paid money for education they never received.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, police announced they had charged the man after a woman had handed over more than $7,000 between June 23 and June 26, to assist her in enrolling for post-secondary education.
The victim said the education bill was unpaid and the funds were not returned to her.
On Wednesday, Aug. 2, police said they laid additional fraud charges against the same man after several other victims came forward claiming to have been defrauded of post-secondary tuition between January and July 2017. Police also say they expect there are more victims, and that some may have lost money to an investment scam believed to have been operated by the same individual.Gaurav Paul, 29, of Applewood Crescent, Peterborough, is facing one charge of fraud over $5,000, and four counts of fraud under $5,000.Potential victims should call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 Det. Const. Reesor ext. 293 or Det. Const. Calderwood ext. 214.
