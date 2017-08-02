On Wednesday, Aug. 2, police said they laid additional fraud charges against the same man after several other victims came forward claiming to have been defrauded of post-secondary tuition between January and July 2017. Police also say they expect there are more victims, and that some may have lost money to an investment scam believed to have been operated by the same individual.Gaurav Paul, 29, of Applewood Crescent, Peterborough, is facing one charge of fraud over $5,000, and four counts of fraud under $5,000.Potential victims should call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 Det. Const. Reesor ext. 293 or Det. Const. Calderwood ext. 214.