Police in Peterborough, Ont., have charged a 29-year-old man with several counts of fraud after they say victims paid money for education they never received.

READ MORE: Durham police seek suspect after Port Perry woman, 86, bilked of savings

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, police announced they had charged the man after a woman had handed over more than $7,000 between June 23 and June 26, to assist her in enrolling for post-secondary education.

The victim said the education bill was unpaid and the funds were not returned to her.