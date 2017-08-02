Kawartha Dairy receives $300K boost from provincial government

A renowned Peterborough-area dairy is getting a $311,200 boost from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund to help expand its product lines.

Premier Kathleen Wynne, speaking in Bobcaygeon on Aug. 2, announced the province will fund a new refrigeration facility for the family-owned Kawartha Dairy. It’s the biggest expansion of Kawartha Dairy’s facilities in the company’s 80-year history and will help to create 10 new jobs. The company employs 115 people at its Bobcaygeon facility.

“We want to make sure that people in every part of our province share in the benefits of the economic growth we are achieving,” Wynne said. “Kawartha Dairy is a wonderful Ontario success story.”

Kawartha Dairy vice-president and general manager, Blake Frazer, said the new equipment will help ensure consistent quality of the dairy products as well as allow the company to explore new product lines.

Kawartha Dairy sells products such as ice cream, milk, and butter through its nine retail stores. It also supplies a wide range of retailers, restaurants and grocery chains including Loblaws, Sobeys, and Walmart.

Ontario also boosted Kawartha Dairy in 2010 with $600,000 toward a $1.2-million expansion.