Canada
August 2, 2017 11:49 am

Kawartha Dairy receives $300K boost from provincial government

Jeanne Pengelly By Production Assistant and Radio News Announcer  Global News
Kawartha Dairy is getting a boost from the province.

Kawartha Dairy is getting a boost from the province.

Kawartha Dairy
A A

A renowned Peterborough-area dairy is getting a $311,200 boost from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund to help expand its product lines.

READ MORE: Ontario government handed out $907 million in corporate grants since 2013


Story continues below

Premier Kathleen Wynne, speaking in Bobcaygeon on Aug. 2, announced the province will fund a new refrigeration facility for the family-owned Kawartha Dairy. It’s the biggest expansion of Kawartha Dairy’s facilities in the company’s 80-year history and will help to create 10 new jobs. The company employs 115 people at its Bobcaygeon facility.

“We want to make sure that people in every part of our province share in the benefits of the economic growth we are achieving,” Wynne said. “Kawartha Dairy is a wonderful Ontario success story.”

Kawartha Dairy vice-president and general manager, Blake Frazer, said the new equipment will help ensure consistent quality of the dairy products as well as allow the company to explore new product lines.

Kawartha Dairy sells products such as ice cream, milk, and butter through its nine retail stores. It also supplies a wide range of retailers, restaurants and grocery chains including Loblaws, Sobeys, and Walmart.

Ontario also boosted Kawartha Dairy in 2010 with $600,000 toward a $1.2-million expansion.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bobcaygeon
City of Kawartha Lakes
Cottage Country
Entrepreneurship
family-owned businesses
Ice Cream
Kawartha Dairy
Ontario economy
The Kawarthas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News