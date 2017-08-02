Surrey
August 2, 2017 8:27 am

3 car crash in Surrey lands Toyota SUV on its side

By Online News Producer  Global News

The Toyota SUV ended up on its side near some homes.

Shane MacKichan
A A

A three car crash in Surrey sent has sent one person to hospital.

An investigation is still underway but a Toyota SUV ended up on its side, dangerously close to homes along 64 Avenue following the collision.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the Toyota also briefly caught fire before crews could extinguish the flames.

The driver of the SUV has minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

There is no word on who was at fault but speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.

Credit: Shane MacKichan

Credit: Shane MacKichan

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Surrey
Surrey car crash
Surrey crash
Surrey crash Monday
Surrey RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News