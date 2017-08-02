3 car crash in Surrey lands Toyota SUV on its side
A three car crash in Surrey sent has sent one person to hospital.
An investigation is still underway but a Toyota SUV ended up on its side, dangerously close to homes along 64 Avenue following the collision.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the Toyota also briefly caught fire before crews could extinguish the flames.
The driver of the SUV has minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
There is no word on who was at fault but speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.
