3 car crash in Surrey lands Toyota SUV on its side

A three car crash in Surrey sent has sent one person to hospital.

An investigation is still underway but a Toyota SUV ended up on its side, dangerously close to homes along 64 Avenue following the collision.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the Toyota also briefly caught fire before crews could extinguish the flames.

The driver of the SUV has minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

There is no word on who was at fault but speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.