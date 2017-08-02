Crime
Police identify fatal shooting victim in Bathurst and St. Clair area

Adrian Milligan, 23, of Toronto was shot and killed in the Bathurst and St. Clair West area of Toronto on Aug. 1, 2017.

Toronto police have released the identity of a man shot and killed in the city’s Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue area.

Police said they responded to a call of shooting at the intersection of Claxton Boulevard and Raglan Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.

Officers located the man at a Shell gas station with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the male victim, identified as 23-year-old Adrian Milligan, was involved with an argument with two men prior to being shot.

The suspects were last seen running northbound on Raglan Avenue with a handgun, police said.

The two men are described by police as black, between 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall, one wearing a blue hoodie and shorts, with the other wearing a grey sweater and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

