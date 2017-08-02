Police identify fatal shooting victim in Bathurst and St. Clair area

Toronto police have released the identity of a man shot and killed in the city’s Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue area.

Police said they responded to a call of shooting at the intersection of Claxton Boulevard and Raglan Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.

Officers located the man at a Shell gas station with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the male victim, identified as 23-year-old Adrian Milligan, was involved with an argument with two men prior to being shot.

The suspects were last seen running northbound on Raglan Avenue with a handgun, police said.

The two men are described by police as black, between 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall, one wearing a blue hoodie and shorts, with the other wearing a grey sweater and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).