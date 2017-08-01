B.C. wildfire: Equipment stolen from crews battling Harrop Creek wildfire

The theft of firefighting equipment has hindered the fight against a wildfire burning in B.C.’s Kootenay region.

A water pump and 10 lengths of hose as long as 30 metres used to fight the Harrop Creek wildfire, which was located 10 kilometres south of the communities of Harrop and Procter, went missing sometime overnight, the B.C. Wildfire Service said Tuesday.

Twenty firefighters and a helicopter are working to control the 655-hectare blaze, which is situated in steep and complex terrain.

The fire continues to produce large amounts of smoke and is visible in and around the West Arm of Kootenay Lake. People with respiratory issues may wish to contact their health professionals.

– With files from Amy Judd and Jesse Ferreras