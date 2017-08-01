Meth, cocaine, firearms seized by Lloydminster RCMP during search warrant

Lloydminster RCMP said drugs and cash seized during a search last week is estimated at $30,000.

An investigation led police to the 4500-block of 32nd Street in Lloydminster on July 25.

RCMP executed a search warrant and found six people, ranging in age from 22 to 45, inside a home. Two of them attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended.

Police seized meth, cocaine, marijuana, $7,600 cash, three shotguns, two rifles, a pistol and three conducted energy weapons.

Chad Thorne, Amber Eyben, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Myles McEachern, Kimberly Royer and Naomie Okimow are facing charges of drug trafficking as well as weapons and property related offences.

Lloydminster RCMP said the investigation continues with regards to recovered property that is believed to be stolen.