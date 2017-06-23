Saskatoon police gang unit lays 38 charges, seizes guns and meth

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) seized multiple guns, ammunition and methamphetamine in a search warrant, resulting in 38 charges being laid.

An SPS guns and gangs unit investigation led officers to search a property in the 1400-block of Main Street on Wednesday at around 5 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Man dead after stolen truck rams Saskatoon police cruiser, crashes on Circle Drive

They seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a pellet rifle, three different types of ammunition, two stolen bikes and 0.39 grams of methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old man, 47-year-old man, 33-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy all face numerous charges, including:

unlawful possession of a firearm;

possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

storing ammunition in a careless manner (x3);

possession of methamphetamine; and

possession of stolen property.

A 19-year-old woman also faces charges, which include:

possession of stolen property;

possession of methamphetamine; and

breaching a court order.

The accused were scheduled to appear in provincial court on Friday morning.