June 23, 2017 3:52 pm
Updated: June 23, 2017 3:56 pm

Saskatoon police gang unit lays 38 charges, seizes guns and meth

Five people were charged after the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit executed a search warrant in the 1400-block of Main Street.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) seized multiple guns, ammunition and methamphetamine in a search warrant, resulting in 38 charges being laid.

An SPS guns and gangs unit investigation led officers to search a property in the 1400-block of Main Street on Wednesday at around 5 a.m. CT.

They seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a pellet rifle, three different types of ammunition, two stolen bikes and 0.39 grams of methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old man, 47-year-old man, 33-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy all face numerous charges, including:

  • unlawful possession of a firearm;
  • possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
  • storing ammunition in a careless manner (x3);
  • possession of methamphetamine; and
  • possession of stolen property.

A 19-year-old woman also faces charges, which include:

  • possession of stolen property;
  • possession of methamphetamine; and
  • breaching a court order.

The accused were scheduled to appear in provincial court on Friday morning.

Global News