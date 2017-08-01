Flipped SUV causes traffic snarl on Calgary Trail

Traffic was slowed on one of south Edmonton’s busiest thoroughfares just before the rush hour on Tuesday afternoon as police investigated a crash that left an SUV laying on its side.

The flipped SUV was lying in a parking lot just west of Calgary Trail near 56 Avenue.

Police said officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. A driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least two other vehicles appeared to have been damaged.

Police said an investigation was ongoing but they believe the driver of one of the vehicles suffered a medical episode at the time of the collision.