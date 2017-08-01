‘Kindness rocks’ are appearing in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

A typical Saturday night for Liana Reney and Bobi Leutschaft Poitras doesn’t normally include arts and crafts.

However, recently, the two West Island friends started using acrylic paint in bright hues to decorate rocks they find on the boardwalk in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

“When she told me the idea, I was like ‘yes, let’s for sure do it,’ so she came over, we had a couple glasses of wine and we painted our rocks,” recalled Reney.

Once the paint dries, they scrawl simple one or two word messages on the rocks, which vary in shapes and sizes.

“Happy,” “love,” “peace,” “dream big” and “smile” are a few of the messages the pair have chosen to paint.

Reney acknowledged that sometimes a simple message is all somebody needs to “walk away feeling better.”

Although Leutschaft Poitras is an artist, both women agree it is not about the overall appearance of the decorated rocks.

“It’s the message really, as long as it’s a little pretty,” said Reney.

They said they want other people to see their creations and feel inspired — it is up to the people who discover the rocks to decide what they want to do with them, the women say they just want to spread positivity.

Leutschaft Poitras said she has placed a few around her home and others will be distributed along the boardwalk in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Leutschaft Poitras told Global News she originally got the idea online from “The Kindness Rocks Project.”

Creator Megan Murphy started the project with the goal to “inspire others through randomly placed rocks along the way.”

It has since gone global with rocks located across North America, in Australia and even Japan.

Artists are encouraged to pin their colourful creations on this interactive map.

These two rockstars say they don’t plan to stop anytime soon and they hope others will start decorating their own rocks to continue the cycle of kindness.

“I just hope other people will do it too, then it gets bigger and bigger — then who knows what, everybody’s happy,” said Reney.