Halton police search for 3 suspects in Burlington bank robbery

Halton Police are looking for three suspects in connection to the robbery of a CIBC branch in Tuesday morning in Burlington.

Police say two suspects entered the bank on Fairview Street, jumped on the counter and started threatening to shoot employees unless cash was handed over.

The suspects were seen running to a vehicle described as a black sedan, being operated by a third suspect.

It was last seen traveling northbound on Appleby Line.

No weapons were witnessed during the incident and no one was injured.

Two suspects are described as black males, both with a slim build, wearing dark track pants with white running shoes and white gloves.

One suspect is said to have been covering his face with a bandanna, while the second suspect covered his face with a scarf.

The only description of the third suspect is that they were wearing a hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jack Olewniczak with the Three District Criminal Investigations Bureau, at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2364.