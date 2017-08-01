Saskatchewan pitcher Nick Patrick tosses perfect game at Canada Summer Games

Saskatchewan’s male softball team has been unstoppable at the Canada Summer Games but on Tuesday they took things to a new level.

Pitcher Nick Patrick hurled a perfect game in a 3-0 victory over B.C.

READ MORE: Saskatoon diver competing at Canada Games after suffering concussion

Patrick retired all 21 batters he faced in the seven-inning affair, retiring 16 batters via strikeout. He struck out at least one batter in every inning, striking out the side in the third.

Only one B.C. hitter managed to send a ball into the outfield all game, flying out to right field in the second inning.

Team Sask only managed four hits of its own in the contest, but it was more than enough behind Patrick’s stellar pitching.

READ MORE: Canada Summer Games a tradition for Saskatoon’s Edwards family

Sheldon Beierle and Evan Morris each drove in a run as Saskatchewan improved its record in the qualification round to 7-0.

The squad has games remaining Tuesday night against New Brunswick and Wednesday morning against Prince Edward Island before moving on to the medal round, which begins on Thursday.