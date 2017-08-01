Crime
August 1, 2017 4:00 pm

Winnipeg police asking for help finding suspect in ‘serious sexual assault’

By Online Producer  Global News

Leslie Reid Contois is wanted in connection to a serious sexual assault in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Police Service / Handout
A A

Police are searching for Leslie Reid Contois, 42, in connection to a sexual assault from July 15.

Police said in a news release that Contois is “alleged to have committed a serious sexual assault upon an adult female victim”.

Officers issued a warrant for his arrest and warn that he is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

Contois is described as 5’11”, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-986-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest Warrant
Assault
Sexual Assault
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News