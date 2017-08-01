Winnipeg police asking for help finding suspect in ‘serious sexual assault’

Police are searching for Leslie Reid Contois, 42, in connection to a sexual assault from July 15.

Police said in a news release that Contois is “alleged to have committed a serious sexual assault upon an adult female victim”.

Officers issued a warrant for his arrest and warn that he is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

Contois is described as 5’11”, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-986-8477.