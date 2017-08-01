New Brunswick RCMP looking into 2 suspicious fires at fishery department offices

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating two suspicious fires at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans building in Charlo, N.B.

Police and the fire department were first called to the building when a fire was reported on July 30, 2017 at 3:00 a.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished but police were once again called to the same location after another fire broke out the next day.

The fire on July 31 caused extensive damage to building.

The RCMP is now asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wearing a yellow hoodie seen leaving the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

If you have any information or may have been in the area prior to the fire, the police ask that you contact them at 506-789-6000.