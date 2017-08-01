Military police ride makes 9th Canadian trek coast-to-coast for fundraising relay

It’s the ninth year of the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay that will see people cross from coast to coast in order to raise funds for visually impaired youth.

The relay began Sunday in Victoria with riders dipping their back tires in the Pacific Ocean as part of a yearly event to bring together Military Police motorcycle enthusiasts, both military and civilians, to build camaraderie. All money raised from the event will go towards the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.

“This is an experience that is unforgettable as a Canadian and a member of the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Tony Brooks, national chairperson for the relay.

About 300 people are taking part in the relay, with some riding for a day, others for a province and some from one side of the country to the other. The final stop is in St. John’s, where they are expected to arrive Aug. 23.

In order to get from one coast to the other, riders don’t just follow the traditional route of the Trans-Canada Highway. The route takes them to Canadian Armed Forces bases, points of interest like the Swiss Air Memorial in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., and “enjoyable motorcycle routes,” according to a Armed Forces release.

Riders make their way through all 10 provinces, including a dip into southern Ontario taking them onto the Highway of Heroes between Toronto and Trenton “to recognize fallen Canadian Armed Forces members.”

The participants will end the 10,000-kilometre trek by dipping their front tires in the Atlantic Ocean.