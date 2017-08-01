Edmonton man charged with child porn offences, extortion after mom of teen boy calls police

A 33-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with a number of child exploitation offences, including sexual assault, in connection to alleged incidents involving two teenage boys.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit began its investigation after the mother of a teenage boy came forward to police with information about sexually graphic messages that were exchanged online. ALERT said the messages went on for several months and the relationship became sexual.

Police said offences involving a second teenage boy were committed online.

Late last week, a residence in north Edmonton was searched and police seized multiple electronic devices. Preliminary forensic analysis of the electronics identified child pornography images, police said.

Justin Georges Stephen Coulombe was arrested and charged with:

Luring to commit the making of child pornography (x2)

Luring to commit an offence against a child

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Sexual assault

Possession of child pornography

Extortion

ALERT said Coulombe “purports to be and identifies himself in public as a member of the Catholic clergy, but he has no affiliation with the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton or any other diocese in Canada or the United States.”

Coulombe moved to Edmonton from Langley, B.C., at the beginning of 2017, ALERT said in a media release Tuesday morning. Investigators believe there may be more victims in this case and ask anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Coulombe was released on a number of conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.