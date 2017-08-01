Environment
August 1, 2017
Halifax closes multiple beaches over high bacteria levels

Kinap, Black Rock and Dingle beaches in Halifax are closed to swimming as a precautionary measure until further notice.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has closed Kinap, Black Rock and Dingle beaches after tests revealed bacteria levels in the water exceeded Health Canada guidelines.

The beaches will remained closed until further noticed.

Only Kinap is one of the municipality’s supervised beaches. Dingle and Black Rock are not.

According to the HRM, high bacteria levels can be caused by weather conditions or the number of waterfowl.

The municipality says it will continue to test the water and monitor bacteria levels until they return to normal.

