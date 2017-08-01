Crime
August 1, 2017

Police looking for suspect wanted in violent robbery of senior in Aurora, Ont.

Police released a security camera image of a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Aurora, Ont.

Police are looking for a suspect after an 81-year-old woman was robbed and pushed to the ground at a bank branch north of Toronto on Monday.

York Regional Police say they were called to the Yonge Street and Wellington area in Aurora to respond to a robbery call just before 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say the senior had withdrawn cash from an ATM and was approached by a man who tried to grab it.

“The victim resisted and the man pushed her to the ground and stole her money,” police stated in a media release on Tuesday.

The suspect fled with the cash. The woman was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released security camera images in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Global News