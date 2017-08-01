Shots fired at RCMP officers in western Saskatchewan

RCMP said shots were fired at officers in western Saskatchewan who were investigating a stolen truck over the weekend.

Officers said they were trying to pull over a pick-up truck on the Onion Lake First Nation on Saturday when a gun was pointed at them by someone in the truck.

RCMP said a shot was then fired in the direction of the officers.

The driver then tried to get away, but became stuck in a slough.

RCMP said another shot was fired at the officers. One officer then returned fire.

No injuries were reported from the exchange.

Officers said three people fled from the truck.

The area was contained and two people were arrested a short time later. A third person was arrested the following day.

Trevor Carter, 29, and Rocky Ochuschayoo, 22, are facing a number of charges including discharging a firearm with intend to wound, assaulting a police officer and possession of stolen property.

Carter has made his first court appearance and remains in custody.

Ochuschayoo is scheduled to appear on Aug. 2 in Onion Lake provincial court.

RCMP said a “member-involved discharge of a firearm is considered a ‘serious incident,’” and the Regina Police Service will be conducting an external investigation.

Onion Lake First Nation is approximately 325 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.