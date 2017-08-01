4 Lethbridge residents receive warning after breaking fire ban

Lethbridge fire crews responded to six reports of backyard campfires over the weekend after a citywide fire ban was issued last Thursday.

Lethbridge fire prevention officer Doug Broadhead says two of the fires were propane-fuelled – which is allowed – while four of the fires were burning wood.

No tickets were issued.

“We had a number of people who were unaware of the fire ban, so it was more of just going out and informing people that were was a fire ban,” Broadhead said.

He says warnings are issued for a first offence, but repeat offenders can face fines of at least $200.

Due to extreme dry conditions, he’s urging all residents to abide by the restrictions for everyone’s safety and says it could be quite some time before things return to normal.

“We need a good two- or three-day soaking to even consider it. We’d have to look at the content of the moisture in the plants and see if they are absorbing it or not and see if the temperatures cool off enough to lift it or not.”