Police investigate defaced stop sign in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

Montreal Police are investigating after a stop sign was defaced in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, near the corner of De Salaberry and Davignon.

The sign had a paper taped on it with the words, “LISLAM KILL”.

Although it’s not clear what the author meant by that, Ajmi Ben-Khalifa has his own idea.

“For me it’s Islamophobia, it’s clear for me,” the DDO resident said.

Some neighbours were seeing it for the first time and gasped at the sight of it.

“Well, it’s something disgusting to see something like that,” Mounir Hanna told Global News.

Some children, like Bilal El-Saad, were looking at the sign, wondering what it meant.

“I was scared,” Bilal told Global News.

“I was thinking if we’re going to have terrorists come here and kill everybody.”

Ben-Khalifa says it’s not the first time he’s seen a sign like this.

“Last year I saw the same thing in the next stop. It was the last day of Eid. The last day of Ramadan,” Ben-Khalifa told Global News.

This time around, he didn’t hesitate and called police.

“I feel sad. Maybe I feel a little bit angry, yes. But the most important thing for me, is I don’t want that thing to create problems. There are many Muslim families who live here and I don’t want them to get nervous,” Ben-Khalifa said.

Montreal police took down the sign and say they’re looking into the matter.