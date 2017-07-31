Saskatoon shop lands on national ice cream list

Saskatoon is home to one of the nation’s top ice cream shops according to a Canadian digital media company.

Homestead Ice Cream landed on Yellow Pages’ list of the country’s top 15 best ice cream parlours. The shop, which has been around since 1978, landed at number six on the list.

Owner Allen Malberg said he was shocked and surprised when he first heard his parlour had made the list.

“I am sure there’s lots of great places out there in Canada and to be recognized like this is amazing,” Malberg said in an interview at the parlour Monday morning.

“I think that it does go back to the fact that we have a unique [ice cream] mix that’s ours and it’s a premium mix and the fact that we do have 500 and some odd flavours that we rotate through all the time and there’s always something new for people to try here.”

Yellow Pages’ notes that Homestead serves “memorable artisanal ice cream in flavours as familiar as chocolate and strawberry and as strangely cravable as curry and dill pickle” at their Victoria Avenue location.

Homestead was the only Saskatchewan-based shop to make the list.