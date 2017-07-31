Council approves $2M in funding for 10 cornerstone arts groups

Calgary city council has approved a $2 million cash injection for 10 cornerstone arts groups in the city.

Council voted 13 to two in favour of the motion, with Councillor Sean Chu and Joe Magliocca the only holdouts.

Councillor Brian Pincott called the extra funding “a start.”

“It’s not a cure,” he said. “It is not going to get us beyond this year. We have to seriously talk about how we are going to value and support our arts organizations appropriately.”

Pincott said Calgary is among the cities that contribute the least amount of funding to the arts.

The 10 cornerstone arts organizations slated to receive funding include Theatre Calgary, Alberta Ballet and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. These organizations account for about half of all full-time jobs in the city’s art sector.

Earlier in July, the city’s manager of culture Sara Iley, said the organizations had experienced significant losses in ticket sales and corporate sponsorship as a result of the economic downturn.

Support for emergency funding for Cornerstone arts groups passed Council. Thanks for your advocacy @CalgaryArtsDev pic.twitter.com/Ma6XWy2M2U — Druh Farrell (@DruhFarrell) July 31, 2017

Pincott reiterated that sentiment on Monday, saying Calgary has “reached a crisis point” and that corporate sponsorship and donations for arts organizations have “dried up.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Monday he believed council made the right decision in approving the funding, but balked at a larger funding injection of $3.7 million.

That was voted down on July 18, with the mayor casting the deciding vote.

“If they come with a request for another million or two million dollars annually, that’s something council could consider,” he said.

“If we are actually out of sync after many, many years of freezing funding, and we should change that on an annual basis, that’s way better than to apply bridge financing.”

