The 25 best places to work in Canada according to Indeed

Job site Indeed released its first-ever list of the 25 best places to work in Canada Tuesday – a list which is dominated by financial institutions, airlines and health-care providers.

“If you look at the top five on the list… it is fairly diverse and if you go down to the bottom of the list, there are a lot of Canadian financial institutions,” says Jodi Kasten, managing director at Indeed Canada. “So I think what this list is telling us is that Canadian job seekers are really interested in a place of work that is all about [workplace] culture and how the environment makes them feel and that came through in a lot of the comments we read.”

The list was constructed based on employee reviews of over 600,000 members on Indeed’s website which scored based on five categories:

Pay and benefits

Work-life balance

Workplace advancement

Opportunities within the company

Management and culture

In order to make the top 25 list, the company had to have had at least 50 employee reviews.

According to Kasten, company reviews have a big impact on where job seekers choose to apply, and what this list tells us is that if companies want to stand out, they need to invest in their reputation and employee experience.

“I think what employers can do is really think about what’s important and relevant for their employees in their industry and how they can create a work environment and culture where people are happy and engaged,” Kasten says.

Without further ado, here are the top 25 places to work for in Canada according to Indeed.

The top 5

RBC: Many of the reviews tell of a fast-paced environment. Many reviews also described the environment and people as “friendly.” Toronto Transit Commission (TTC): Its Rewards and Recognition program, which helps employees grow within the company, was a hit among reviewers. Reviews also say management “takes care of its employees” and gives plenty of opportunity to raise a family and retire comfortably. TELUS Communications: TELUS received high marks for its work-life balance and company culture among reviewers, as well as its perks. General Motors: GM scored the highest among the top five employers for salary and benefits. The Hospital for Sick Children: Employees commend the hospital for providing a great work-life balance and workplace culture. The work environment has also been described as “collaborative and supportive.”

The rest

6. WestJet Airlines

7. H&R Block

8. TD Canada Trust

9. Sun Life Financial

10. Desjardins

11. Air Canada

12. Enbridge

13. National Defence

14. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

15. Bank of Montreal

16. Ledcor

17. PwC

18. Scotiabank

19. SNC-Lavalin

20. Amec Foster Wheeler

21. IBM

22. CIBC

23. Shaw Communications

24. Enterprise Holdings

25. Husky Energy