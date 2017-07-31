City of Vancouver kicks off 2017 Pride Week

Vancouver is in full rainbow alert as the city celebrates the 39th anniversary of Pride.

The city kicks off the colourful Pride Week with the annual Pride proclamation at Jim Deva Plaza in the heart of Davie Village. This celebration is also coupled with the Pride flag and Transgender flag raising ceremony on the north side of city hall.

“Vancouver is known throughout the world for our remarkable diversity, and we’ve been a leader in our commitment to equality and inclusion,” says Mayor Gregor Robertson in a release. “Pride is a great opportunity to celebrate a strong and vibrant Vancouver and all we’ve achieved together with our LGBTQ2+ community, as we continue to strive for legal and lived equality for all.”

Pride week will showcase inclusive events and diverse festivals that will bring together members of the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, and Two-spirit (LGBTQ2+) community, their friends, allies and supporters in celebration of the unique spirit and culture of the LGBTQ2+ community.

A lot of events are in store for the community and members of the public – from dancing on the pier in your favorite pride gear, lip-syncing with a popular reality show drag queen, to celebrating the festival in a drug and alcohol free environment – there is an event for everyone. For a full list of events, click here.

The week of festivities will be culminated by the annual Pride parade on Sunday, August 6. As in previous years, the parade will start at Robson and Bute and travel west on Robson to Denman, south on Denman to Beach, and east on Beach to Jervis. To fully enjoy the experience, the public is encouraged to use transit, bike, or walk to the parade.

Road closure during the parade (Aug. 6):

• 1000–1100 Robson St. between Burrard and Bute from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• 700–900 Thurlow St. between Georgia and Nelson from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• 1100-1600 Robson St. between Bute and Denman from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• 800-1200 Denman St. between Robson and Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• 1300-1700 Beach Ave. between Denman and Jervis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Robson and Denman streets will be re-opened once the parade has cleared and streets have been cleaned.

Global BC is proud to be part of the 2017 Vancouver Pride Festival.