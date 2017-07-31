Mike’s Monday Outlook: Thunderstorms bring relief from the heat

WINNIPEG — After a hot weekend, temperatures will once again stay hot to start off the week before they slowly start to cool.

Monday will pick up where the weekend left off and will very likely be the the hottest day of the week.

Southern Manitoba, while hot, was not quite hot enough for Heat Warnings as daytime highs were not forecast to be above 32 Celsius two days in a row. Environment Canada did issue a special weather statement ahead of the weekend, warning of the high heat and humidity. And did so again today as the Canada Summer Games are going on and humidex values are expected to be in the range of 36 to 38 C.

Monday also will likely see thunderstorm activity in the afternoon. From Bissett to Victoria Beach to Pilot Mound, a cold front will develop and sweep across southeastern Manitoba. There is a risk of large hail, heavy downpours, and strong winds. Severe thunderstorm watches were put in place Monday morning.

Behind this front, sunshine will stick around for the rest of Monday but it doesn’t look like this will be the only rain we’ll see this week.

Wednesday we will likely see some more rain, however with cooler temperatures and less humidity in the air by this time, it is less likely this precipitation will come with any severe weather.

The rest of the week looks more settled as well with sunny conditions and near normal temperatures for this time of year.