Severe thunderstorm warning issued in central Alberta

Parts of central Alberta were put under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday evening as Environment Canada said its meteorologists were tracking a “severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

At 6:19 p.m., the weather agency issued a warning for the O’Chiese 203 reserve and for Clearwater County near the Sunchild Cree reserve.

At 4:59 p.m., the weather agency issued a warning for Yellowhead County near MacKay Wildwood, Evansburg, Peers and Niton Junction. Less than half an hour later, the warnings were dropped. However, several severe thunderstorm watches remained in effect.

People in those areas were being advised to take cover if the storm approaches. Environment Canada also warned of the potential for flash floods and large hail that could break windows and cause injury.

The weather agency issues severe thunderstorm warnings when “imminent or occurring thunderstorms” are likely to produce or are resulting in large hail, damaging winds, or heavy rainfall.

For a complete list of areas under a weather watch or warning in Alberta, click here.

READ MORE: Rain, hail rolls through central Alberta

Watch below: A thunderstorm rolled through much of central Alberta Thursday, bringing with it lightning, rain and up to golf-ball-sized hail.

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags #yegwx and #abstorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.