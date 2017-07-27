Much of Alberta could see severe weather Thursday evening

People in central Alberta should prepare for thunderstorms and other forms of severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.

According to Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer, a good chunk of the province could be in for some very active weather.

“Storms that develop today in central Alberta will have the potential to produce up to 100 km/h wind gusts, hail in the four-to-six-centimetre range and heavy showers,” Beyer said. “Conditions are favourable for an isolated tornado in the Red Deer area.”

At 12:05 p.m, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of central Alberta, including Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park and Spruce Grove.

“We have the instability, the fuel and the upper-level wind to support severe thunderstorms today,” Beyer explained. “The last ingredient is the lift. The cold front sliding in will set things into motion this afternoon and evening.”

Beyer suggests people in affected regions should monitor all warnings and watches closely throughout the day.

“There could be some powerful thunderstorms rolling through the Capital Region,” he said. “Don’t panic but be prepared and have plan in case severe weather threatens your area.”

Environment Canada explained this kind of watch is put in place when conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

“In addition, later this afternoon and this evening, it appears there exists some potential for a few tornadoes,” the weather agency said. “As the day progresses and the scenario becomes more clear, parts of the thunderstorm watch may be upgraded to a tornado watch.”

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

