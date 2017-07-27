Alberta sets summer electricity usage record

As temperatures soared across the province on Thursday, so too did the amount of electricity used.

Alberta set a new summer record for electricity consumption on Thursday, using 10,852 MW of power, according to the Alberta Electric System Operator.

Officials with the AESO said the sustained hot temperatures across the province are driving demand for electricity.

The typical power consumption on a July day in Alberta is around the 10,200 MW to 10,300 MW range, Tara de Weerd with the ASEO said.

She said Thursday’s record “is definitely higher than normal.”

de Weerd said the system controllers are handling the load, although they had to import power through electricity tie-lines from B.C., Sask. and Montana.

Alberta’s all-time power consumption record was set in December 2016, at 11,458 MW. Typically, Albertans consume more electricity in the winter than in the summer, according to the AESO.

In order to help conserve electricity, the AESO suggests:

Turning off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances

Minimizing the use of air conditioners by closing blinds and curtains

Delaying the use of power-consuming appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after the peak hours of 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Using cold water for washing clothes

Cooking with your microwave, crockpot or toaster oven instead of the stove

Limiting the use of kitchen or bathroom ventilation fans

Using motion detector lights in storage areas, garages and outdoors

Working on a laptop instead of a desktop computer

Much of Alberta remained under a heat warning on Thursday.

