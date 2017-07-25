Heat warning issued for much of Alberta

A heat warning issued by Environment Canada Tuesday afternoon covers much of south, east and northeast Alberta.

Temperatures reaching near or above 29 C during the day are expected to begin on Wednesday and run until Friday. Overnight lows are not expected to get lower than 14 C.

Areas affected as of Tuesday afternoon include: Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, Brooks, Vulcan, Calgary, Drumheller, Wood Buffalo National Park, Hanna, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat, Okotoks and High River.

A full list can be found on the Environment Canada website.

Albertans in the affected areas are recommended to:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat and spend time in cooled buildings

Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle



Alberta Health Services (AHS) recommends following the above precautions, as well as remembering to apply sunscreen of at least 30 SPF, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and wearning light-coloured long-sleeved shirts and pants that cover skin during the warning.

If medical attention is required, AHS recommends moving to a shaded area, removing outer clothing and shoes and wrapping the affected person in a wet towel until help arrives.

Heat stroke or heat exhaustion are possible at the expected temperatures. Symptoms include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

Children, seniors and those with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated are especially at risk.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when “very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

