Affordable Care Act
July 30, 2017 10:52 am
Updated: July 30, 2017 11:38 am

U.S. health secretary says it’s his departments’ job to follow Obamacare law

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Sunday that it was his department's job to follow the law on the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama's signature domestic initiative known as Obamacare.

Price, on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” was asked whether he would implement the Affordable Care Act as it was intended. “Our job is to follow the law of the land,” Price said, but added that “the law … is failing the American people.”

He said the administration’s goal was to repeal and replace Obamacare and “put in place a system that actually works for patients.”

© 2017 Reuters

Affordable Care Act
American Healthcare
Health Care
health secretary
Meet the Press
Obamacare
obamacare repeal
Tom Price

