Trump rips China over North Korea, Republicans over Obamacare in Saturday tweetstorm
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is tweeting about his disappointments, particularly with China and its lack of action on North Korea.
Trump tweets that past American leaders have allowed China to make hundreds of billions a year in trade but that “they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk.”
North Korea conducted a second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday night.
In other tweets Saturday, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Republican senators and their failed effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama‘s health care law.
Earlier Saturday, Trump threatened to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace Obamacare.
Repeal-and-replace has been a guiding star for Republicans ever since Obama enacted the law in 2010. That goal, which was one of Trump’s top campaign promises, remains out of reach even with Republicans controlling both the White House and Congress. The issue has dominated the opening months of Trump’s presidency.
