Trump rips China over North Korea, Republicans over Obamacare in Saturday tweetstorm

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is tweeting about his disappointments, particularly with China and its lack of action on North Korea.

Trump tweets that past American leaders have allowed China to make hundreds of billions a year in trade but that “they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk.”

I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017



Story continues below …they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

North Korea conducted a second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday night.

In other tweets Saturday, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Republican senators and their failed effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama‘s health care law.

Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

I love reading about all of the "geniuses" who were so instrumental in my election success. Problem is, most don't exist. #Fake News! MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Earlier Saturday, Trump threatened to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace Obamacare.

If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Repeal-and-replace has been a guiding star for Republicans ever since Obama enacted the law in 2010. That goal, which was one of Trump’s top campaign promises, remains out of reach even with Republicans controlling both the White House and Congress. The issue has dominated the opening months of Trump’s presidency.