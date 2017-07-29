Canada
July 29, 2017 4:27 pm
Updated: July 29, 2017 4:29 pm

Last Canadian killed in Afghanistan honoured in Alberta

Kim Smith By Reporter  Global News

Master Cpl. Byron Greff, was killed in October of 2011 when a vehicle full of explosives hit his bus.

A monument in Lacombe, Alta., is being unveiled to commemorate the last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Master Cpl. Byron Greff, serving with the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry, was killed in October of 2011 when a vehicle full of explosives hit his bus.

READ MORE: Body of Master Cpl. Byron Greff repatriated at CFB Trenton ceremony

The 28-year-old was born and raised in Lacombe, near Red Deer.

A demilitarized Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) III has been turned into a monument in Fairview Cemetery’s Field of Honour.

The LAVIII monument is meant to not only honour Greff, but also the services and sacrifices of all Canadians during the Afghanistan mission.

From 2001 to 2014, more than 40,000 Canadians served in Afghanistan.

A dedication ceremony was held Saturday afternoon in Lacombe.

