Last Canadian killed in Afghanistan honoured in Alberta

A monument in Lacombe, Alta., is being unveiled to commemorate the last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Master Cpl. Byron Greff, serving with the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry, was killed in October of 2011 when a vehicle full of explosives hit his bus.

The 28-year-old was born and raised in Lacombe, near Red Deer.

A demilitarized Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) III has been turned into a monument in Fairview Cemetery’s Field of Honour.

The LAVIII monument is meant to not only honour Greff, but also the services and sacrifices of all Canadians during the Afghanistan mission.

From 2001 to 2014, more than 40,000 Canadians served in Afghanistan.

A dedication ceremony was held Saturday afternoon in Lacombe.