Bobcaygeon Fiddle and Step Dance Contest celebrates 48th anniversary

The 48th Annual Bobcaygeon Fiddle and Step Dance Contest drew hundreds of people to the Bobcaygeon Community Centre on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

In 1970, the contest first attracted 19 fiddlers. Today, hundreds come out to compete for some serious incentives.

“They compete for prize money and recognition and a lot of them go on to make it their life work,” said director of Ontario Open Fiddle and Step Dance contest, Joyce Bryon.

And the judges must have an eye for detail. Webb Acheson has been a fiddle judge for 37 years.

“I went to judging school in Ottawa, and you have to compare the different types of music — classical music and old time music. I judge how they hold it sometimes, how they complete their bow action. You should always finish real with a down bow,” said Acheson.

The organizers say this two-day event sees up to 900 people. They say the contest is great for local business and reflects a commitment to deep roots.

“It came from Scotland, Ireland and Europe as well, and when people come to Canada, they brought their music with them, and it’s a Canadian heritage,” said Bryon.

Fifteen-year-old Mika McCairley has been competing since she was 10 years old. She loves dedicating her summers to the contest.

“Contests improve everyone,” said McCairley. “I love it. I think it’s a great way to spend your summer.”