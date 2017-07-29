New Brunswick Highland Games underway in Fredericton

The 37th annual New Brunswick Highland Games are underway in Fredericton, following Saturday’s official opening ceremonies.

Approximately 200 pipers and drummers made their way across the lawn at Government House in front of hundreds of spectators.

The province’s Celtic Affairs Minister Lisa Harris spoke at the event, along with other dignitaries, and said the festival is an important event to celebrate Scottish culture.

“As New Brunswickers, we’re very rich in heritage and culture, and we have so many beautiful people that live here that make up our province, and our Scottish people have been here for over 250 years, and they’re certainly a big part of our province here,” Harris said.

She said having events such as the Highland Games allows those New Brunswickers the chance to showcase what they’ve done for many years in their own country.

“And we’re very happy that they’ve come to New Brunswick and they’ve come here to raise their families and they continue to be here, and this gives us a chance to celebrate their heritage and their culture,” Harris said.

She said watching the massed bands made her proud to be the minister of Celtic affairs.

New Brunswick Highland Games co-chair Chris Gallant said the games are dwindling in other areas, but continue to attract thousands in Fredericton.

“We actually grow in size and scope each year,” Gallant said.

He said the games attract performers and spectators from all over Atlantic Canada, and the eastern United States.

Vancouver resident Stuart Freer and his three children are currently in New Brunswick for a vacation and attended the games.

Freer said they were staying in Moncton, and heard about the games online, and drove to Fredericton Saturday to take part and celebrate their Scottish heritage.

“It’s really great. We had some haggis earlier today and we’ve been watching these events and checking out some of the dancing and [the children] got to do some of the kids stuff, so yeah, it’s been really good,” Freer said.

Aside from the heavy events such as the caber toss and hammer throw, there was also highland dancing.

Dancer Maeghan Taverner participated in one of the dance competitions and said the power went out part-way through the performance, but spectators quickly played the music on a portable speaker, and later through a car speaker until NB power crews restored electricity to the stage.

Power is out in the dance tent but dancers and judges are playing music off a small speaker so they can keep going pic.twitter.com/KRIM95a1z4 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) July 29, 2017

“It’s been really fun so far. It’s a nice temperature out today so it’s not too bad for dancing but we’re doing something called the championship today which means extra long steps so it gets a little tiring but it’s so so much fun,” Taverner said.

Fredericton City Councillors Kevin Darrah and Eric Megarity also attended and spoke at the opening ceremonies.

Darrah said the games are extremely important to the city’s tourism industry.

“Every hotel room is sold out,” Darrah said.

He said he’s been helping out with the games for several years.

“The games, to me, brings back my culture as I’m Scottish, and there’s a lot of Scottish people within the city that come,” Darrah said. “Watching the massed bands, there’s something inside of you that makes you get, kind of get all riled up inside. It’s quite an experience.”

“When you hear the pipes and drums going, it stirs the blood in you and it’s sort of like the call of Scotland and Ireland calling out to you that’s been long suppressed,” Megarity said. “In this city, we’re glad to celebrate all cultures… It’s not a privilege to celebrate your culture, but it’s a right to celebrate your culture especially in this city, and we’re very proud of what the Highland Games have done for the city.”

Local pipe band celebrates 90th anniversary

The games also marked a special year for the Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew Pipe Band, as they celebrate their 90th anniversary.

Piper Sandy Gordon has played in the band for longer than he’d like to admit.

“I’m not sure I’d like to advertise this, but it’s a fact, I’ve been in the band, half of its 90 years, can you believe that?” Gordon laughed.

He said the band has been a staple in the musical scene in Fredericton for several decades.

He said next week the developmental band will go to Scotland to compete, as a birthday gift to the band. Gordon said it’s the first time for many band members, and said the excitement level is “very high.”

Gordon said he started playing the pipes when he was a teenager in Plaster Rock and never looked back.

He said it’s exciting to play with all the other bands, but can be challenging.

“It’s a high,” Gordon said. “I mean, the precision and unison playing that we aspire to, you can’t do with 13 pipe bands of various levels playing together, but just the fact that we’re all there together playing the same tunes is very exciting.”