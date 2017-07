Mike Reilly leads way as Edmonton Eskimos beat B.C. Lions 37-26 to remain undefeated

Mike Reilly ran in a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as the Edmonton Eskimos took sole possession of first place in the CFL with a 37-26 victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday.

The Eskimos remained the only undefeated team in the league, upping their record to 5-0. The Lions dropped to 4-2, with both of their losses coming against the Eskimos.

Edmonton didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard, as a 65-yard passing play from Reilly to Duke Williams on the first play of the game set up a 14-yard TD pass to Brandon Zylstra just 74 seconds into the contest.

The Eskimos added to their lead with a 44-yard field goal by Sean Whyte, before Lions kicker Ty Long nailed a 49-yarder to make it 10-3.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos QB Mike Reilly among CFL’s best this week

Edmonton had a couple of things start to go wrong late in the first quarter when Reilly threw an interception for the first time this season and running back Travon Van left the game with a neck injury.

However, Edmonton got its momentum back early in the second as Reilly connected on a pass to Vidal Hazelton, who took the ball all the way to the end zone on what would end up as a 108-yard touchdown, the longest reception in Eskimos history.

B.C. battled back late in the second quarter with a 17-yard TD pass from Travis Lulay to Emmanuel Arceneaux. Edmonton countered with a 41-yard field goal to make it 20-10 at the half.

READ MORE: Endearing moment between Mike Reilly, daughter caught on camera at Edmonton Eskimos practice

The Lions came out roaring in the third quarter, getting a field goal and then scoring on a third-down gamble when Lulay passed for a five-yard TD to Jeremiah Johnson to tie the game up.

Edmonton regained the lead midway through the third, as an 86-yard kickoff return by Chris Edwards set up a 19-yard field goal by Whyte, who then left the game with a lower-body injury — leaving the Esks without a kicker.

The Eskimos were fortunate when what looked like a failed third-down attempt was deemed to be pass interference upon review, leading to a one-yard TD plunge by Reilly early in the fourth. The two-point convert attempt was no good.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos receiver Duke Williams showing more facets to his game

Reilly scored on another one-yard plunge with 2:14 remaining to build up a cushion, adding a two-point convert pass to Hazelton.

Lulay scored a two-yard rushing TD with 53 seconds remaining, with the convert attempt missed.

The Eskimos play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next Friday, while the Lions head home to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders next Saturday.