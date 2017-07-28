Rob Breakenridge takes to the skies ahead of Wings Over Springbank Airshow

Rob Breakenridge got a small taste of what it is like to fly in the Wings Over Springbank Airshow ahead of the popular event this weekend.

The host of Afternoons with Rob Breakenridge was accompanied by his producer, Andrea Montgomery, as they soared high above Calgary in their respective small aircrafts.

Rob had the opportunity to fly in an MX2 monoplane.

“I was in the front, you were piloting in the back,” Rob Breakenridge said to pilot Gary Ward, recalling the thrilling flight. “I kept wondering the whole time: how do you see what’s going on around you?”

Ward told Rob that he had flown in from Georgia for Wings Over Springbank, arriving in Alberta on Thursday.

Ward said the pilot cannot see “over the nose” as the plane is taxiing, so he had to do “what we call an S-turn, zigzag back and forth and looking out the side to clear the path.”

“I had no idea which way we were facing, or our altitude, but of course you have to be aware of everything going on,” Breakenridge said, recalling the daring maneuvers the plane made in the sky. He said this included loops, some barrel rolls and what Ward called the Cuban 8.

Ward said when performing these kinds of acts in an airshow, you always have to know exactly where you are and how you’re coming out of the maneuver.

He told Breakenridge the audience can expect to see him perform even more “aggressive, much more violent” maneuvers.

“You seem like a mild-mannered guy, but up in the air, you become this daredevil,” Breakenridge told the pilot after getting back on solid ground.

The Wings Over Springbank Airshow runs from July 29 to 30.