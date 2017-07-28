Woodstock Police release sketch of sex assault suspect

Woodstock Police are turning to the public for help to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a woman earlier this month.

The woman was walking in the area of Wilson Street and Houndfield Street around 10:30 p.m. on July 14 when a man stopped and asked her for directions.

After giving the directions, the man proceeded to grab the woman from behind, and pulled her down to the sidewalk, according to the press release.

He then sexually assaulted her, leaving before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 21-25 years old and 6’–6’1” in height, with a small unshaven goatee, dark cornrows approximately shoulder length, brown eyes, thick eyebrows, large nose and lips, sharper jaw, a slightly larger build, and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, grey baggy sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).