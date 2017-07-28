Fire Ball ride will not be at the Queen City Ex after death in Ohio

The Fire Ball ride will not be coming to the Queen City Ex following a fatal accident involving the same ride at the Ohio State Fair.

One person was killed and seven other injured after the ride broke apart on Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW: Ohio State Fair witnesses describe horror of deadly Fire Ball ride crash

Video captured by a bystander showed the Fire Ball ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air before crashing into something, with part of the ride flying off.

Screams can be heard as passengers were thrown to the ground.

North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) is the company that provides rides for the Queen City Ex and they said the Fire Ball ride will be out of commission until the safety report is completed.

READ MORE: Ohio State Fair Fire Ball ride accident kills 1, injures 7 others

“We suspect that the report will take some time for it to be finished, so until then we have suspended all of our fire ball rides. So it will not be at the Queen City Ex,” said Scooter Korek with NAME.

While the Fire Ball ride may not be at this year’s midway, the midway wants to ensure that fair goers know the riders are safe.

“There is five levels of inspection, where we have third party inspectors take a look at our rides and of course there is provincial ride inspectors, and the ride operators inspect them every morning before they operate,” Korek added.

The midway said they have not had an issue with the Fire Ball since they first got it in 2001.

The Queen City Ex takes place in Regina from August 2 – 6.