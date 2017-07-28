Woman who stabbed stranger in the back on Kelowna street pleads guilty

She voluntarily surrendered to RCMP and has now admitted to an unprovoked stabbing on a downtown Kelowna street on the afternoon of May 13th.

Police say the victim was walking with a friend when they were approached by a female stranger.

“After a brief verbal altercation with that woman, the two young women walked away,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release. “Within seconds the victim screamed out in pain and immediately realized she had been stabbed in the back by the unknown woman who fled the area on foot.”

O’Donaghey said the victim was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for urgent medical care.

About 45 minutes later, Courtney Mae Marciszyn turned up at the police station and was later charged with several offenses.

Marciszyn, 22, has pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon.

The judge ordered a psychiatric report to assist when Marciszyn is sentenced at a later date.