Paul McCartney reunites with Ringo Starr for new song, ‘We’re On The Road Again’

Peace and love, peace and love! Ringo Starr has some new music to share, featuring his former Fab Four band mate Paul McCartney, with the two surviving members of The Beatles collaborating on the track We’re On the Road Again.

In addition to Sir Paul, who plays bass, the hard-driving track features an all-star array of musicians, including Joe Walsh, Toto’s Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter.

RELATED: Paul McCartney, Sony settle Beatles song rights dispute

Earlier this year, Starr, 77, tweeted a photo of himself and McCartney, 75, in the studio, writing: “Thanks for coming over man and playing great bass.”