July 28, 2017 11:16 am

Paul McCartney reunites with Ringo Starr for new song, ‘We’re On The Road Again’

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com
Peace and love, peace and love! Ringo Starr has some new music to share, featuring his former Fab Four band mate Paul McCartney, with the two surviving members of The Beatles collaborating on the track We’re On the Road Again.

In addition to Sir Paul, who plays bass, the hard-driving track features an all-star array of musicians, including Joe Walsh, Toto’s Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter.

Earlier this year, Starr, 77, tweeted a photo of himself and McCartney, 75, in the studio, writing: “Thanks for coming over man and playing great bass.”

He also tweeted a photo of himself with McCartney and Walsh (who is related to Starr through marriage, as his wife is Marjorie Bach, sister of Starr’s wife, actress Barbara Bach).

The single comes from Starr’s upcoming album, Give Me Love, which drops September 15.

