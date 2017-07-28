‘Walking Dead’ panel called off to attend stuntman’s funeral

The Walking Dead will not have a panel at this summer’s Television Critics Association Press Tour.

The AMC channel says a producers’ panel discussion for The Walking Dead is off because it conflicts with the funeral for a stuntman killed in an on-set fall.

In a statement Thursday, AMC said some of the five producers scheduled to appear on the weekend panel will be attending services for 33-year-old stuntman John Bernecker.

Authorities in Georgia said that Bernecker died July 12 after falling head first onto concrete instead of padding meant to cushion his roughly seven-metre fall from a balcony. The accident occurred on the show’s set south of Atlanta.

The discussion, planned Saturday with the TCA, was to mark the upcoming eighth season of the zombie apocalypse drama.

A Comic-Con panel with some stars and some producers proceeded last week in San Diego.

Showrunner Scott Gimple read out a tribute to Bernecker at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 21.

“John passed away last week after he was injured doing something he loved,” Gimple told the crowd of 7,000 people of Bernecker’s work and life.

Production on The Walking Dead Season 8 resumed on July 18, after being shut down due to the death of Bernecker.

The Walking Dead Season 8 returns on Oct. 22.

—With files from the Associated Press