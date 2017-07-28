Case over non-binary birth certificate back in Newfoundland court

The case of a transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate in Newfoundland is back in court today in St. John’s.

Gemma Hickey is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government to have a gender other than male and female formally recognized on such documents.

Hickey has filed an application with the province’s Supreme Court challenging the change-of-sex designation provision of the Vital Statistics Act.

She says it is unconstitutional and violates provincial and federal human rights legislation.

Non-binary means the person does not identify as male or female.

Hickey applied for a non-binary birth certificate in April and is believed to be among the first in Canada to do so.

On the change-of-sex designation form there were only two options – male or female – so Hickey wrote in “non-binary” and checked it off.

Last month, the Senate passed a bill that protects Canadians from discrimination based on gender identity or expression.