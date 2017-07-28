Canada
July 28, 2017 8:22 am

Case over non-binary birth certificate back in Newfoundland court

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gemma Hickey stands on the steps of the Supreme Court in St. John's NL on Friday on June 23 2017. Hickey a transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government as part of a crusade to have genders other than male and female formally recognized.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press
The case of a transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate in Newfoundland is back in court today in St. John’s.

Gemma Hickey is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government to have a gender other than male and female formally recognized on such documents.

Hickey has filed an application with the province’s Supreme Court challenging the change-of-sex designation provision of the Vital Statistics Act.

She says it is unconstitutional and violates provincial and federal human rights legislation.

Non-binary means the person does not identify as male or female.

Hickey applied for a non-binary birth certificate in April and is believed to be among the first in Canada to do so.

On the change-of-sex designation form there were only two options – male or female – so Hickey wrote in “non-binary” and checked it off.

Last month, the Senate passed a bill that protects Canadians from discrimination based on gender identity or expression.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

