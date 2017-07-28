Politics
July 28, 2017 2:05 am

Obamacare lives on after Republican senators fail to repeal it once again

By Reuters

United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media after attending a meeting with U.S. President Donald J. Trump on repealing and/or replacing the Affordable Care Act , also known as ObamaCare at the White House, on July 19, 2017.

U.S. Senate Republicans failed to overturn the healthcare law known as Obamacare early on Friday, in a stinging blow to President Donald Trump that effectively ended the Republican Party’s seven-year quest to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Three Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in a 49-to-51 vote to kill the bill.

Senate Republicans decided to vote on the pared-down proposal to repeal portions of Obamacare after failing to reach consensus on a more comprehensive measure since the U.S. House of Representatives approved their bill in May.

“This is clearly a disappointing moment,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor after the vote.

