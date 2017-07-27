Investigations
July 27, 2017 4:35 pm

Drug intoxication a factor in Highway 33 crash that killed young Kelowna area woman

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A memorial marks the spot where a car left Highway 33 near Kelowna killing the driver.

Global News/File Photo
A cocktail of illegal drugs played a role in a highway crash that claimed the life of a Kelowna area woman.

In January 2015, a car being driven by Alexandra Paulina Nyuli left Highway 33 on a slight curve near Joe Rich.

“It crossed a driveway and then launched from the top of a 150-200 metre cliff,” states a investigation report by coroner Andrew Cave.

Nyuli, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died immediately from a fractured neck and head injuries.

Cave could not determine the cause of the daytime crash.

“There was no roadway evidence of loss of control of the vehicle prior to the incident and only a slight steering input would have been required to direct the vehicle off the highway. Due to the extensive vehicle damage and the difficulty in extracting the vehicle from the scene no vehicle inspection took place,” according to the just released report.

There’s no indication excessive speed was a factor but Cave found drug intoxication was.

Alexandra Paulina Nyuli

“Toxicological examination revealed use of heroin and methamphetamine. Recent use of cannabis was also noted. Impairment with these substances was a contributory factor in the incident.”

The coroner classified the death as accidental and made no recommendations.

 

