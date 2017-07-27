Tasha Kheiriddin Thursday July 27th, 2017
In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 26th:
Toronto Police Services board convened today
Global News reporter Mark Carcasole reports that since the investigation into the assault of Dafonte Miller has been assumed by the SIU, and consequently, it won’t be discussed at the meetingView link »
Water coming through lead pipes remains a concern for many residents
Lou Gironimo is the general manager of Toronto Water, and he says that the city has a procedure for replacing the lines.View link »
Lockout continues for OLG workers
Sharon DeSousa is the Regional Executive Vice-President for PSAC Ontario, says the OLG locked the workers out with very little warning, and made it clear that their services are not welcome.View link »
Do you really need to take that entire course of antibiotics?
ER Physician and AM640 Medical Expert says … maybe not.View link »
Overdue for a Relaxing Stroll Through a Forest?
The heavy canopy in the Happy Valley Forest is very attractive to birds. Kristyn Ferguson, Program Director with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, says it’s a delight to take a hike inside and listen to them sing.View link »
That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.