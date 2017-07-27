Tasha Kheiriddin Thursday July 27th, 2017

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 26th:

Toronto Police Services board convened today

Global News reporter Mark Carcasole reports that since the investigation into the assault of Dafonte Miller has been assumed by the SIU, and consequently, it won’t be discussed at the meeting

Water coming through lead pipes remains a concern for many residents

Lou Gironimo is the general manager of Toronto Water, and he says that the city has a procedure for replacing the lines.

Lockout continues for OLG workers

Sharon DeSousa is the Regional Executive Vice-President for PSAC Ontario, says the OLG locked the workers out with very little warning, and made it clear that their services are not welcome.

Do you really need to take that entire course of antibiotics?

ER Physician and AM640 Medical Expert says … maybe not.

Overdue for a Relaxing Stroll Through a Forest?

The heavy canopy in the Happy Valley Forest is very attractive to birds. Kristyn Ferguson, Program Director with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, says it’s a delight to take a hike inside and listen to them sing.

Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.